A: Lincoln High

Lincoln High went through a rebuilding season a year ago, and a number of those players thrown into action return with meaningful varsity experience and a chance to vastly improve on 2019's 1-8 record. Ja Reese Lott-Buzby moved into the starting quarterback spot at midseason as a sophomore and finished with 359 yards passing and three touchdowns and 188 on the ground and two more scores. Defensively, the Links have experience coming back at all three levels with senior Isaac Montgomery at defensive tackle (23 tackles, five behind the line of scrimmage, one fumble recovery), Quinn Thew at linebacker (62 tackles) and the foursome of DaRon Givens, Dylan Smith, Parker Vyhildal and Carson Hillhouse in the secondary. Givens could also emerge as a factor at running back.