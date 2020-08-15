A: Lincoln High

Mascot: Links
Class A, District 4
NSAA enrollment: 855
The coach
Mark Macke
At present school: 10th year
Career record: 33-51
The trophy case
Playoff appearances: 8
Last appearance: 2018
State titles: 0
The schedule
A27;Lincoln North Star;H
S4;Omaha Bryan;A
S11;Lincoln Pius X;A
S18;Omaha Central;H
S25;Columbus;A
O2;Lincoln Northeast;H
O9;Kearney;H
O16;Omaha Northwest;A
O23;Bellevue West;H
District games in bold
Last season
Bellevue West;L;63-6
Grand Island;L;47-7
Creighton Prep;L;32-0
Lincoln Pius X;L;34-0
Omaha Central;L;17-7
North Platte;L;27-10
Omaha Benson;W;55-0
Kearney;L;35-7
Lincoln Southwest;L;41-27
Wins tracker
2019: 1
2018: 7
2017: 8
2016: 5
Season outlook
Lincoln High went through a rebuilding season a year ago, and a number of those players thrown into action return with meaningful varsity experience and a chance to vastly improve on 2019's 1-8 record. Ja Reese Lott-Buzby moved into the starting quarterback spot at midseason as a sophomore and finished with 359 yards passing and three touchdowns and 188 on the ground and two more scores. Defensively, the Links have experience coming back at all three levels with senior Isaac Montgomery at defensive tackle (23 tackles, five behind the line of scrimmage, one fumble recovery), Quinn Thew at linebacker (62 tackles) and the foursome of DaRon Givens, Dylan Smith, Parker Vyhildal and Carson Hillhouse in the secondary. Givens could also emerge as a factor at running back.
Returning starters
Offense: 4
Defense: 6
Raef Walker;OL;6-2;200;Sr.
Ja Reese Lott-Buzby;QB;6-1;195;Jr.
Hunter Kuehn;WR;6-0;165;Sr.
Duol Riek;OL;6-0;250;Sr.
Isaac Montgomery;DL/FB;6-2;230;Sr.
DaRon Givens;DB;5-7;160;Sr.
Quinn Thew;LB:6-0;180;Sr.
Dylan Smith;DB;5-10;170;Sr.
Parker Vyhildal;DB;6-0;185;Sr.
Carson Hillhouse;DB;5-10;170;Sr.
Spotlight players
Ja Reese Lott-Buzby showed both poise and skill as a sophomore, racking up 547 yards of total offense late in the season after moving into the starting quarterback position. Expect those numbers to go up as he becomes more acquainted with Class A football this fall.
Isaac Montgomery displayed the athleticism you want to see from a defensive lineman when the 230-pounder rushed for 17 yards on four carries during a scoring drive in the season finale against Lincoln Southwest, finishing the march with a 6-yard TD run. He has an opportunity to convert that mobility into defensive production this season.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!