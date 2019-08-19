Lincoln High's Michael Terrano

Lincoln High's Michael Terrano.

Mascot: Links

Class A, District 3

NSAA enrollment: 1,692

The coach

Mark Macke

At present school: 9th year

Career record: 32-43

The trophy case

Playoff appearances: 8

Last appearance: 2018

State titles: 0

The schedule

A30...Bellevue West...H

S6...Grand Island...A

S13...Creighton Prep...H

S20...Lincoln Pius X...H

S27...Omaha Central...A

O4...North Platte...A

O11...Omaha Benson...H

O18...Kearney...A

O24...Lincoln Southwest...H

District games in bold

Last season

Bellevue West...L...49-43, 2OT

Grand Island...L...42-27

Creighton Prep...W...42-21

Lincoln Pius X...W...19-16

Omaha Central...W...49-6

North Platte...W...55-6

Omaha Benson...W...56-14

Kearney...W...66-31

Lincoln Southwest...W...43-3

Elkhorn South...L...27-24

Playoff game in bold

Wins tracker

2018: 7

2017: 8

2016: 5

2015: 4

2014: 1

Season outlook

Lincoln High faces a major rebuilding process... the core players who led the Links to a 15-5 record the past two years and three straight playoff appearances are gone. Among the graduation losses are two-time first-team Super-State quarterback Cedric Case, Super-State running back Isaiah Alford and a trio of second-team Super-Staters in receivers CJ Jones and Jaden Horton, and safety Darius Luff. Just two returning starters remain in linemen Jack Cosson and Zavion Garcia-Hill. Senior Davis Buchanan (5-10, 160) will likely take over the quarterback duties, while a pair of seniors — WR Parker Raszick and tight end George Atkins — will be his main targets. Two more seniors, Michael Terrano (6-4, 230) and Reese Shriner (6-2, 270), picked up experience on the line last year, while senior Malachi Hopkins (6-1, 190) is the Links' top linebacker prospect. Expect some young playmakers to emerge as the season progresses.

Returning starters

Offense: 1

Defense: 1

Jack Cosson...C...6-2...265...Sr.

Zavion Garcia-Hill...DT...5-10...305...Jr.

Spotlight players

Zavion Garcia-Hill registered 34 tackles last season, including three behind the line of scrimmage. Just a junior, the all-city selection in 2018 is one of the top returning defensive linemen in Class A this season.

Fast fact

Davis Buchanan is the son of former Husker football player Eric Buchanan and grandson of NFL Hall of Famer Buck Buchanan. Davis' older brother, Jack, was an all-state linebacker for the Links in 2017.

