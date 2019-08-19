Mascot: Links
Class A, District 3
NSAA enrollment: 1,692
The coach
Mark Macke
At present school: 9th year
Career record: 32-43
The trophy case
Playoff appearances: 8
Last appearance: 2018
State titles: 0
The schedule
A30...Bellevue West...H
S6...Grand Island...A
S13...Creighton Prep...H
S20...Lincoln Pius X...H
S27...Omaha Central...A
O4...North Platte...A
O11...Omaha Benson...H
O18...Kearney...A
O24...Lincoln Southwest...H
District games in bold
Last season
Bellevue West...L...49-43, 2OT
Grand Island...L...42-27
Creighton Prep...W...42-21
Lincoln Pius X...W...19-16
Omaha Central...W...49-6
North Platte...W...55-6
Omaha Benson...W...56-14
Kearney...W...66-31
Lincoln Southwest...W...43-3
Elkhorn South...L...27-24
Playoff game in bold
Wins tracker
2018: 7
2017: 8
2016: 5
2015: 4
2014: 1
Season outlook
Lincoln High faces a major rebuilding process... the core players who led the Links to a 15-5 record the past two years and three straight playoff appearances are gone. Among the graduation losses are two-time first-team Super-State quarterback Cedric Case, Super-State running back Isaiah Alford and a trio of second-team Super-Staters in receivers CJ Jones and Jaden Horton, and safety Darius Luff. Just two returning starters remain in linemen Jack Cosson and Zavion Garcia-Hill. Senior Davis Buchanan (5-10, 160) will likely take over the quarterback duties, while a pair of seniors — WR Parker Raszick and tight end George Atkins — will be his main targets. Two more seniors, Michael Terrano (6-4, 230) and Reese Shriner (6-2, 270), picked up experience on the line last year, while senior Malachi Hopkins (6-1, 190) is the Links' top linebacker prospect. Expect some young playmakers to emerge as the season progresses.
Returning starters
Offense: 1
Defense: 1
Jack Cosson...C...6-2...265...Sr.
Zavion Garcia-Hill...DT...5-10...305...Jr.
Spotlight players
Zavion Garcia-Hill registered 34 tackles last season, including three behind the line of scrimmage. Just a junior, the all-city selection in 2018 is one of the top returning defensive linemen in Class A this season.
Fast fact
Davis Buchanan is the son of former Husker football player Eric Buchanan and grandson of NFL Hall of Famer Buck Buchanan. Davis' older brother, Jack, was an all-state linebacker for the Links in 2017.