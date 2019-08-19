Mascot: Spartans
Class A, District 4
NSAA enrollment: 1,695
The coach
John Gingery
At present school: 23rd year.
Career record: NA
The trophy case
Playoff appearances: 17
Last appearance: 2018
State titles: 2 (1975, 1979)
The schedule
30...Lincoln Pius X...A
S6...Lincoln Northeast...A
S13...Lincoln Southwest...H
S20...Lincoln Southeast...H
S27...Bellevue East...A
O3...Lincoln North Star...H
O11...Omaha Bryan...A
O17...Millard West...A
O25...Grand Island...H
District games in bold
Last season
Lincoln Pius X...L...13-0
Lincoln Northeast...W...28-7
Lincoln Southwest...L...17-14
Lincoln Southeast...L...14-12
Bellevue East...W...41-7
Lincoln North Star...W...17-0
Omaha Bryan...W...59-0
Millard West...W...21-13
Grand Island...L...24-3
Omaha Westside...L...34-7
District game in bold
Wins tracker
2018: 5
2017: 3
2016: 7
2015: 4
2014: 7
Season outlook
East returns almost all of its starting linemen from a year ago, and that should make the Spartans better in the trenches on both sides of the ball. Linemen Jett Janssen, Joey Adkisson, Dylan Keller, Cooper Colon, Jude Garrett and Parker Volquardsen were all starters at one point during the season, which should make junior Austin Schneider's job a little easier at quarterback. Schneider (6 feet, 175 pounds) was pressed into action last season as a sophomore because of injuries to the top two quarterbacks, and that experience should serve him well in 2019. Luke Spethman and Carter Glenn were both starters last season at wide receiver, while Eddie Lankas (5-9, 190, senior) saw playing time at running back.
East had one of the best defenses in Class A last season, but only three starters return — GeGe Crayton, Colon and Trevor Jeffrey, all linemen. Look for Janssen to be a major contributor defensively as well as linebacker Quinton Adams, a 6-3, 225-pound junior who will also line up in the backfield offensively. It will be interesting to see who emerges during preseason camp to fill those open defensive spots, especially in the secondary.
Returning starters
Offense: 8
Defense: 3
Luke Spethman...WR...5-10...165...Sr.
Carter Glenn...WR...5-10...160...Jr.
Jett Janssen...OT/DE...6-5...220...Sr.
GeGe Crayton...DL...6-0...275...So.
Joey Adkisson...OG/DT...6-2...235...Sr.
Dylan Keller...OT...6-2...216...Sr.
Cooper Colon...C/NG...6-0...225...Sr.
Trevor Jeffrey...NG...6-0...302...Sr.
Jude Garrett...OG/DT...6-1...270...Sr.
Parker Volquardsen...C...5-9...230...Sr.
Spotlight players
Jett Janssen is being recruited by colleges in three sports — football (as a defensive end and tight end), basketball and baseball. That broad athletic spectrum should serve the 6-5 220-pounder well on the football field this fall.
Gingery expects Quinton Adams to have a breakout season at linebacker. Adams is 6-3, 225, can bench press 275 pounds, squat 375 and runs a 4.8-second 40-yard dash.
Fast fact
If Jett Janssen chooses football as his sport at the next level, he'll be breaking family tradition. His brother, Jordan Janssen, was an all-state basketball player at East and now is a sophomore on Wayne State's hoops team. His father, Dana, was an All-American basketball player at Nebraska Wesleyan and is considered one of the best in school history.