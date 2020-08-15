A: Lincoln East

Mascot: Spartans
Class A, District 1
NSAA enrollment: 891 (boys only)
The coach
John Gingery
At present school: 24th year
Career record: N/A
The trophy case
Playoff appearances: 18
Last appearance: 2019
State titles: 2 (1975, 1979)
The schedule
A28;Lincoln Pius X;A
S3;Papillion-LV South:H
S11;Norfolk;H
S17;Millard North;A
S24;Lincoln Southeast;H
O2;Millard West;A
O9;North Platte;H
O16;Lincoln Northeast;A
O23;Creighton Prep;H
District games in bold
Last season
Lincoln Pius X;W;23-0
Lincoln Northeast;W;41-7
Lincoln Southwest;L;13-0
Lincoln Southeast;L;28-6
Bellevue East;W;55-3
Lincoln North Star;W;48-17
Omaha Bryan;W;68-8
Millard West;L;43-14
Grand Island;L;28-21
Bellevue West;L;42-0
Playoff game in bold
Wins tracker
2019: 5
2018: 5
2017: 3
2016: 7
Season outlook
The Spartans will be one of the most experienced teams in Class A, returning 15 starters, a group that includes a number of potential difference-makers at the skill positions. Noah Walters moved into the starting quarterback role in the last three games a year ago and threw for 521 yards and four TDs in those contests. He has three of his main targets back at receiver in seniors Carter Glenn, Austin Schneider and DeKendrick McCray, as well as a potential go-to running back behind him in Billie Stephenson. Quinton Adams, a returning all-city and Super-State linebacker, anchors the defense. Grant Springer also makes an impact at linebacker, while the secondary should be a strength with Glenn back at corner and Schneider returning at safety. East must replace several linemen from a year ago, but junior GeGe Crayton and senior Jacob Rien provide a solid base from which to build.
Returning starters
Offense: 8
Defense: 7
Quinton Adams;LB/RB;6-3;210;Sr.
Austin Schneider;WR/S;6-1;185;Sr.
DeKendrick McCray;WR/CB;5-11;165;Sr.
Carter Glenn;WR/CB;5-10;165;Sr.
Noah Walters;QB;5-11;175;Jr.
Kyle Caulfield;LB/RB;5-10;185;Sr.
Grant Springer;LB/RB;6-1;210;Sr.
Billie Stephenson;RB/S;5-9;165;Jr.
Cooper Erikson;WR/S;6-2;180;Jr.
GeGe Crayton;OL/DL;6-0;275;Jr.
Jacob Rien;OL/DL;6-1;210;Sr.
Spotlight players
Quinton Adams had a breakout year for the Spartans as a junior with 103 tackles and a blocked punt. With 4.8-second speed in the 40-yard dash, a bench press of 300 pounds and a squat of 400, he's on the radar screen of a number of Division I college programs.
Austin Schneider's move from quarterback to wide receiver at midseason last year was a win-win for both the team and himself individually. Schneider is a strong college prospect at both receiver and safety. He caught 11 passes for 62 yards in the final three games.
Grant Springer is another active playmaker at linebacker for the Spartans after making 75 tackles a year ago.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!