A: Lincoln East

The Spartans will be one of the most experienced teams in Class A, returning 15 starters, a group that includes a number of potential difference-makers at the skill positions. Noah Walters moved into the starting quarterback role in the last three games a year ago and threw for 521 yards and four TDs in those contests. He has three of his main targets back at receiver in seniors Carter Glenn, Austin Schneider and DeKendrick McCray, as well as a potential go-to running back behind him in Billie Stephenson. Quinton Adams, a returning all-city and Super-State linebacker, anchors the defense. Grant Springer also makes an impact at linebacker, while the secondary should be a strength with Glenn back at corner and Schneider returning at safety. East must replace several linemen from a year ago, but junior GeGe Crayton and senior Jacob Rien provide a solid base from which to build.