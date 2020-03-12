A fraud case in South Dakota throws harsh spotlight on organic grain

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Growing truly organic grain is arduous. Most synthetic pesticides and herbicides are forbidden, so farmers must alter the ways they fight weeds and bugs and they must rotate crops more often. For those reasons, organic grain and seed sell for significantly higher prices than conventional grain and seed.

In the organic industry, which bases its premium prices on customer trust, the drumbeat of fraud is troubling.

“$71 million is not an insignificant amount of money, and it really taints the market,” said Ryan Koory, director of economics for Mercaris, an organic market data and trading company. “What matters to organics is integrity, and your ability to believe in the product.”

The charges against Anderson echo the case against Randy Constant, a Missouri businessman who in August was sentenced to 10 years in prison for selling $140 million in fake organic corn and soybeans through a company in northeast Iowa. Constant took his own life at his home in Missouri the day of the sentencing, and a handful of his business partners also faced criminal charges.