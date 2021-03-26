A day at the arcade with the first-team Super-Staters
- Lincoln Journal Star
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
"Basketball didn’t cut back, why are we cutting back? Football didn’t cut back, why are we cutting back?"
Despite the clamor to speed up the U.S. COVID-19 vaccine drive, a new analysis found faster is not necessarily better. Here's the latest virus news.
- Updated
The sale from one Nebraska breeder to another likely set a record.
- Updated
It's only the second confirmed case of a wolf being taken in Nebraska in the last century. Wolves aren't moving into Nebraska, a wildlife expert said, but some will wander here from time to time.
- Updated
Parker Gabriel says it's time to put together a depth chart. So let's do it.
- Updated
One key to keeping student-athletes from Hawaii happy is a family atmosphere. Another key is food. That's where Tony Tuioti comes in.
Texas Roadhouse CEO Kent Taylor, 65, died by suicide after a battle with COVID-19-related symptoms, according to his family and the restaurant chain.
- Updated
Officers were called to the 900 block of E Street just before 8:30 p.m. on a report of a disturbance. When they got there, they found a man dead with a gunshot wound.
- Updated
The Husker football program during the 2020 fiscal year spent $1.904 million on student-athlete meals compared with $392,842 in 2017.
- Updated
One of the victims caught a burglar in the act early Saturday and cornered him until officers arrived to arrest him.