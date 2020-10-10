‘A bump in the road’: Cruise CEOs confident cruises will resume in US in 2020

Carnival Cruise Line has canceled all U.S. cruises through December, except for cruises leaving from PortMiami and Port Canaveral, which are on track to start on Nov. 1. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings canceled all cruises until December. Royal Caribbean Group is still selling cruises for November. Virgin Voyages and Disney Cruise Line are selling December cruises.

Del Rio said it will take his company at least 60 days to bring a ship from laid-up status to ready to operate passenger cruises. Donald has previously said it will take Carnival Corp. 30 days.

The industry first shut down on March 13 amid COVID-19 outbreaks on several ships. Since then, the CDC has repeatedly extended its ban on cruising in U.S. waters as companies have struggled to prevent outbreaks among crew after repatriating all passengers. At least 111 passengers and crew have died from COVID-19, and the virus has affected at least 87 ships — 34% of the global fleet — according to an investigation by the Miami Herald.