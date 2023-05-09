A-4 AT OMAHA WESTSIDE
BOYS TEAM SCORES: .
BOYS TOP FINISHERS:
100--1. Hall, Bellevue West, :10.90; 2. Lloyd, Omaha Westside, :10.93; 3. Okafor, Omaha Westside, :10.95; 4. McMorris, :10.96, Bellevue West; 200--1. Jenkins, Bellevue West, :22.10; 2. Hall, Bellevue West, :22.21; 3. Okafor, Omaha Westside, :22.40; 4. Green, Bellevue West, :22.77; 400--1. Jenkins, Bellevue West, :49.41; 2. Mann, Papillion-La Vista, :50.59; 3. Hunt, Bellevue West, :51.13; 4. Masenge, Millard South, :51.46; 800--1. Zastrow, Lincoln North Star, 1:57.95; 2. Mann, Papillion-La Vista, 1:58.49; 3. Heller, Millard South, 1:59.08; 4. Gross, Omaha Westside, 2:01.10; 1,600--1. Heller, Millard South, 4:28.50; 2. Ochoa, Norfolk, 4:35.93; 3. Zastrow, Lincoln North Star, 4:36.27; 4. Gross, Omaha Westside, 4:37.53; 3,200--1. Ochoa, Norfolk, 9:45.21; 2. Bitker, Lincoln North Star, 9:55.04; 3. Kugler, Omaha Westside, 9:56.88; 4. Wall, Omaha Westside, 9:57.61; 110 hurdles--1. Malone, Papillion-La Vista, :14.45; 2. Plahn, Lincoln North Star, :15.36; 3. Hallett, Lincoln North Star, :15.67; 4. Hyde, Nofolk, :15.87; 300 hurdles--1. Plahn, Lincoln North Star, :39.37; 2. Hallett, Lincoln North Star, :39.80; 3. Sullivan, Omaha Westside, :49.79; 4. Goodwater, Bellevue West, :41.87; 400 relay--1. Bellevue West (Green, McMorris, Jenkins, Hall), :41.78; 2. Omaha Westside, :41.94; 3. Papillion-La Vista, :44.10; 1,600 relay--1. Lincoln North Star (Hallett, Chatman, Iniguez, Plahn), 3:27.65; 2. Millard South, 3:29.07; 3. Bellevue West, 3:30.24; 3,200 relay--1. Millard South (Heller, Rettele, Miller, Lender), 8:16.19; 2. Papillion-La Vista, Sass, Selph, Lilly, Grigaitis), 8:34.65; 3. Lincoln North Star (Iniguez, Zastrow, Bitker, Wiley), 8:39.33.
High jump--1. Hall, Bellevue West, 6-5; 2. Vaughan, Omaha Westside, 6-5; 3. Scheef, Millard South, 6-1; 4. Hader, Norfolk, 5-11; pole vault--1. Headrick, Millard South, 13-0 2. Towne, Millard South, 12-6; 3. Gustman, Norfolk, 12-0; 4. Wang, Omaha Westside, 11-6; long jump--1. Lloyd, Omaha Westside, 24-2¾; 2. Bauer, Norfolk, 23-8¼; 3. Vaughan, Omaha Westside, 22-1½; 4. Dingman, Omaha Westside, 21-5½; triple jump--1. Lloyd, Omaha Westside, 48-2; 2. Vaughan, Omaha Westside, 47-1¼; 3. Nespor, Millard South, 41-3¼; 4. Dunlap, Papillion-La Vista, 41-0½; discus--1. Bullion, Bellevue West, 180-1; 2. Campbell, Bellevue West, 3. Luce, Millard South, 153-6; 4 Bos, Norfolk, 149-7; shot put--1. Bos, Norfolk, 55-0¾; 2. Jones, Omaha Westside, 53-7; 3. Bullion, Bellevue West, 52-11¾; 4. Dunbar, Norfolk, 49-1¾.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: .
GIRLS TOP FINISHERS:
100--1. Davies, Omaha Westside, :12.06; 2. Laing, Millard South, :12.47; 3. Skanes, Omaha Northwest, :12.66; 4. Jimenez, Papillion-La Vista; 200--1. Davies, Omaha Westside, :24.97; 2. Jimenez, Papillion-La Vista, :26.46; 3. Williams, Papillion-La Vista, :26.50; 4. Hayes, Omaha Northwest, :26.73; 400--1. Chadek, Papillion-La Vista, :59.79; 2. Williams, Papillion-La Vista, 1:00.18; 3. Jacobs, Lincoln North Star, 1:00.28; 4. Miner, Omaha Westside, 1:01.11; 800--1. Chadek, Papillion-La Vista, 2:18.70; 2. Dow, Bellevue West, 2:20.17; 3. White, Omaha Westside, 2:20.17; 3. White, Omaha Westside, 2:20.51; 4. Elbert, Omaha Westside, 2:22.63; 1,600--1. White, Omaha Westside, 5:17.57; 2. Muller, Bellevue West, 5:24.78; 3. Riedel, Lincoln North Star, 5:25.69; 4. Colbert, Papillion-La Vista, 5:29.33; 3,200--1. White, Omaha Westview, 10:52.22; 2. Muller, Bellevue West, 11:47.51; 3. Riedel, Lincoln North Star, 11:52.73; 4. Travis, Lincoln North Star; 100 hurdles--1. Glaser, Papillion-La Vista, :15.77; 2. Boltz, Lincoln North Star, :16.27; 3. Anderson, Omaha Westside, :16.38; 4. Williams, Omaha Westside, :16.81; 300 hurdles--1. Glaser, Papillion-La Vista, :46.96; 2. Boltz, Lincoln North Star, :48.52; Klabenes, Lincoln North Star, :48.95; 4. Wichman, Norfolk, :50.06; 400 relay--1. Millard South (McLaughlin, Laing, Raddish, Kangni-Soukpe), :49.95; 2. Omaha Northwest, :50.01; 3. Omaha Westside , :50.78; 1,600 relay--1. Papillion-La Vista (Campbell, Williams, Chadek, Glaser), 4:01.78; 2. Omaha Westside, 4:05.33; 3. Omaha Northwest, 4:10.00; 3,200 relay--1. Papillion-La Vista (Campbell, Chadek, Haffke, Colbert), 9:46.01; 2. Bellevue West, 9:54.95; 3. Norfolk, 10:00.64.
High jump--1. Hellbusch, Lincoln North Star, 5-7; 2. McWilliams, Norfolk, 5-3; Bakenhus, Lincoln North Star, 5-3; 4. Glaser, Papillion-La Vista, 5-3; pole vault--1. Boutin, Lincoln North Star, 10-4; 2. Miller, Norfolk, 9-6; 3. Isaacson, Millard South, 9-0; 4. Jensen, Omaha Westside, 9-0; long jump--1. Davies, Omaha Westside, 19-5; 2. Laing, Millard South, 19-3; 3. Skanes, Omaha Northwest, 17-6; 4. Rodgers, Omaha Northwest, 17-5½; triple jump--1. Laing, Millard South, 37-0; 2. Davies, Omaha Westside, 36-11; 3. Skanews, 36-4½; 4. Rodgers, Omaha Northwest, 35-2; discus--1. Rees, Papillion-La Vista, 127-8; 2. Carrico, Papillion-La Vista, 121-2; 3. Tso, Norfolk, 106-9; 4. Kadavy, Lincoln North Star, 100-2; shot put--1. Bias, Millard South, 38-0½; 2. Tso, Norfolk, 37-10¼; 3. Warden, Papillion-La Vsita, 37-9¾; 4. Curry, Millard South, 36-11¾.