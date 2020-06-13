A $22 trillion stock rally now hinges on rapid economic recovery

Familiar Movie

Of course, rallying markets are to be celebrated if the global economic outlook lives up to the optimism. And markets are supposed to price in the future — not the past — as evidenced with the U.S. credit-market’s unfreezing even before the Federal Reserve got its corporate-debt purchases going.

“The disconnect is a movie I have seen many times,” said Allen Sinai, a Wall Street veteran who has worked as an economist for more than four decades and heads Decision Economics, Inc. “I have seen it in every recession, every downturn. The stock market, before the end of recession, begins to go up and the next equity bull market begins.”

On Monday, the S&P 500 Index turned positive for the year on the very same day that the National Bureau of Economic Research announced that the U.S. economy had officially entered recession for the first time in over a decade.

But history also features rallies that faltered, complicating the road to recovery. The S&P 500 by early January 2009 had enjoyed a 24% climb from a November 2008 low, but the financial crisis had another sting in the tail to come. The index tumbled 28% by early March 2009, keeping pressure on for stimulus.