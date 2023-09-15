Emily Ware, M: 402-850-7595, emily.ware@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - Welcome to this charming Fallbrook home with new carpet and redone hardwood floors. Beautifully landscaped surroundings lead to the arched front door, creating a captivating entrance. Inside, you'll find a two-story foyer, formal living, dining areas, and open-concept kitchen. The main floor has a master bedroom suite and two more bedrooms, while the second floor offers three bright, spacious rooms along with a 4th bedroom featuring several bright skylights giving off ample amounts of natural light. The finished basement features a movie room, recreation area and two additional large bedrooms. Conveniently located near downtown and UNL, this 1.5 story home is a dream. Come experience the magic! **Seller is offering a $10,000 rate buy down for any buyer**
9 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $795,000
