72% of millennials say social media impacts their buying choices

Does this product have good reviews?

Speaking of reviews, they’re your best friend. It’s not enough that your favorite influencer praises the product. Remember, they get paid or get the product for free, and while that might not impact their opinion, there’s also a chance that it does. You want to hear from real customers.

I usually skip good reviews and go straight to one and two stars, as they give you the worst-case scenarios of what to expect. If it’s a couple of complaints about something that’s not the seller’s or the product’s fault, which happens, it’s a good sign. But if you see a lot of bad reviews consistently pointing at the same issue, it’s probably a good idea to stay away.

Is this purchase in my budget?

I know, I know. What a horrible question to ask when you’re feeling that rush of dopamine from the thought of buying something fantastic you’ve seen in your friend’s post. Plus, if it fits in their budget, why shouldn’t it fit in yours?

First of all, what do we know about your friend’s budget? They may very well be low on savings or in credit card debt — that’s not something they’d likely post on Instagram about.