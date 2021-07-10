7 credit report items that scare lenders

Like foreclosures, short sales also stay in your credit history for seven years. And it’s seen by creditors as “better than foreclosure by a little bit,” he says.

That said, the farther in the past that a foreclosure, bankruptcy or short sale occurred— and the more the consumer has recovered financially — the less impact it will have on their credit, says Griffin.

3. High balances and maxed out cards

“A high balance, as compared to the credit limit on your cards, is the second most important factor on your credit score,” says Griffin.

Just how much of your credit you’re using comprises about 30% of your score.

And high balances or maxed-out cards are “an indication of financial difficulty,” he says. “Ideally, you would pay off your card in full every month and keep your utilization as low as possible. What we see is the people with the best score have a utilization ratio [the balance divided by the credit limit], of 10% or less.”

And that’s for both individual cards and the consumer’s collective total of credit lines and card balances, he adds.