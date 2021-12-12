This beautifully updated 2.5 story, 7 bed, 3 bath home is located in the heart of Lincoln and is excellent for both First Time Buyers or Investors wanting a turn-key move-in-ready property. The main floor features brand new LVT flooring throughout, open living and dining combo space, gorgeous kitchen with NEW stainless steel appliances & granite countertops plus built in breakfast bar, updated bathroom, and one bedroom. The second floor has new carpet, 4 bedrooms, and a fully updated bathroom. The third story has 2 bedrooms and new carpet as well. Other updates include fresh paint throughout, new electrical panels, new windows, and a newer furnace. The unfinished basement features a 3rd bathroom, laundry, and plenty of storage. Just minutes from downtown, Memorial Stadium, and UNL. Investors, don't miss this opportunity to add this ready-to-rent turn-key property to your portfolio.
7 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $199,999
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A new Nebraska offensive line candidate emerged over the weekend as Scott Frost looks to fill three more positions.
- Updated
The Huskers had coaches in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to meet with former LSU quarterback Myles Brennan, who entered the transfer portal last month.
- Updated
Neither addition has been formalized by Nebraska, though that could happen Tuesday evening or Wednesday. Here's what we know.
- Updated
Donovan Raiola knows what Nebraska football is all about. He'll come to Lincoln to create a legacy. He'll come breathing fire. He's a Raiola. Say no more.
- Updated
A chain-link fence actually played a key role for Nebraska in 1987 when it signed ballyhooed QB recruit Mickey Joseph.
- Updated
The man who shot a fox near 53rd and Sumner on Sunday could have faced more charges, but he likely won't.
- Updated
The airline will end its flights to Minneapolis next month. Airport Director David Haring said the news was completely unexpected.
Huskers recruiting ticker: Visits shuffling as NSD approaches; in-state updates; a DB (back) on the radar?
- Updated
The latest news, notes and information regarding Nebraska football recruiting.
- Updated
Sam Mustipher describes Donovan Raiola as one of the most respected people in the Bears' organization. He's ready for his big job at NU, Mustipher says.
- Updated
The latest news and notes in Nebraska football recruiting.