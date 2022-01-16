7 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $199,999

This beautifully updated 2.5 story, 7 bed, 3 bath home is located in the heart of Lincoln and is excellent for both First Time Buyers or Investors wanting a turn-key move-in-ready property. The main floor features brand new LVT flooring throughout, open living and dining combo space, gorgeous kitchen with NEW stainless steel appliances & granite countertops plus built in breakfast bar, updated bathroom, and one bedroom. The second floor has new carpet, 4 bedrooms, and a fully updated bathroom. The third story has 2 bedrooms and new carpet as well. Other updates include fresh paint throughout, new electrical panels, new windows, and a newer furnace. The unfinished basement features a 3rd bathroom, laundry, and plenty of storage. Just minutes from downtown, Memorial Stadium, and UNL. Investors, don't miss this opportunity to add this ready-to-rent turn-key property to your portfolio.