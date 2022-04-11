7 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $1,075,000

Wait until you see this stunning home in prestigious Ravenwood community with excellent nearby schools! From the moment you arrive you will appreciate the attention to every detail put into the design and care of this 2-story Schultz custom built home offering over 5700 finished sq. ft. Walk in the 2-story entryway to find a sprawling main floor with a gorgeous fireplace, built ins and luxury finishes throughout. There's ample room to entertain a large group of people but there is also a relaxing and cozy family room/den just off the kitchen. There are 7 possible bedrooms with one being used as an in-home office. You will love the huge primary suite and don't miss the workout room through the walk-in closet. The basement has a state of the art theater system with surround sound-all included. All appliances and tv’s included. The backyard of this corner lot home offers a tranquil water fountain, a large covered deck and custom landscaping for you to enjoy. This one won't last long!