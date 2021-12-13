South Lincoln 5.95 acreage paradise. This spectacular masterpiece is in Norris School District, minutes away from Southpointe Mall, and with quick access to downtown Lincoln. From the moment you drive on the circle driveway, there is a grand approach with a breathtaking entry. This home has formal & informal dining, family area, and the kitchen is designed to maximize the family time together, with a chef's stove, beautiful custom cabinets and granite countertops. This 7,100+ sq ft home sparkles with a grand fireplace and copper ceiling. The master suite has heated floors, grand walk-in closet with washer/dryer. Upstairs has 3 grand sized bedrooms with baths. This home has an entertaining area with full kitchen/wet bar, Premium Home Theater system, plus bonus living room, kiddie playroom and walkout basement.
6 Bedroom Home in Roca - $1,395,000
