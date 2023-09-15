Discover your dream oasis! Nestled on just over 23 acres, minutes from Lincoln's conveniences, this rustic haven welcomes you with hickory flooring, a sunlit kitchen, 20 ft ceilings in the living room paired with a breath-taking fireplace. With 6 spacious beds, 5 baths, and a loft overlooking the living areas, this home exudes charm. The primary bedroom offers stunning views, a clawfoot tub, and a walk-in shower. The basement boasts 3 beds, 2 baths, bonus spaces, and walks out to an in ground pool! Enjoy your sprawling land and catch Lincoln's iconic views, especially on the 4th of July. Complete with horse barn, shop building, elegant fencing, and a wrought iron gate this slice of paradise blends elegance, comfort, and natural beauty. Don't miss this once-in-a-lifetime retreat – schedule a viewing today!
6 Bedroom Home in Martell - $975,000
