This unique property overlooking the State Capitol was built in 1894 and is one of Lincoln’s most beautiful Historic buildings. When entering through the front doors, you’ll be greeted by a grand staircase in the foyer area. The first floor has a spacious kitchen, a large family room, sunroom and formal dining space. The second floor includes three suite style bedrooms. The third floor houses an additional full living area with two large bedrooms, kitchen and bathroom. A fire suppression system has been installed in the 7000 SQFT main house. Eight off street parking stalls are included. The two-car finished garage has heated floors with a one bedroom 700 SQFT condo located above. To say the opportunities are endless with this property is an understatement. The property has averaged $84,000/year in rental income over the past eight years. The property is approved to house up to 18 tenants so as long as all city regulations are followed.
6 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $765,000
