6 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $599,510

Jacob Casper, M: 402-802-4123, jacob.casper@redfin.com, https://www.redfin.com - Welcome to your new home in Vintage Heights! This wonderful home was built in 2018 and boasts 6 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and just under 3,700 Sq ft of finished living space. Upstairs you will find a spacious living room with an open concept floor plan, 3 bedrooms and the laundry room. The kitchen includes quartz countertops and maple cabinets. As you walk downstairs, you will find a wide open family room that walks out to the backyard, a wet bar and 3 more bedrooms. To top it all off, the home has a 4 car garage! Come check it out today!