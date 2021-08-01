The Murphy-Sheldon House. A big historical beauty is the best way to describe this property! With over 4000 finished sq. ft., you'll find 6 bedrooms turned offices and 4 bath areas. Let your dreams run wild on how you'll bring this Local Landmark new life. Zoned for residential and/or commercial, it is currently being used as an office set up on the main and 2nd floor while the basement is a living quarters. This 1889 charmer with one of the most elaborate Queen Anne styles has original woodwork throughout in mint condition including 4 noteworthy mantelpieces captured in time. Other distinguishing features are the beautiful stained glass windows, large original wood pocket doors, wrap around porch and the exquisite wall paper. Seated on a huge lot, there's plenty of parking and a detached garage or known prior as a 2 story carriage house. The walls hold special stories of the past, what will you make of its future? Call to schedule your showing soon! * Co-listed with NHS Commercial
6 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $425,000
