6 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $379,900

This extremely roomy brick ranch features 6 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and nearly 4,000 finished square feet of space! Upstairs, you'll find a split primary plan with 3 bedrooms on one side (plus a full bath) and the primary suite on the other side. If you love to cook, this chef's kitchen is a dream! Cabinets and counter galore, pantry, breakfast bar and a brand new range/oven. New carpet throughout! The basement has a family room, bar, 2 more bedrooms and office area. The backyard is also super spacious with a covered deck, patio, two large patio slabs and garden area. Absolutely beautiful home! Reach out to take a peak.