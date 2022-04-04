6 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $289,000

Welcome to 4030 Loveland! She’s a sprawling ranch with 6 bedrooms (YES, SIX), with over 2,500 sq ft of living space and 2 bathrooms. Entertaining is a breeze with this great floor plan. Main level ushers us into an naturally bright living room lined with windows and flows into the eat in kitchen with refreshed cabinetry, new countertops & new stainless-steel appliances, (Hello, Air Fryer Oven).New lighting, ceiling fans, fixtures and carpet with extra padding throughout home. Relax with your favorite drink in the fenced in backyard with a patio and great potential for adding personal touches. Don't wait! Make this beautiful home yours today. Don't wait! Make this beautiful home yours today.