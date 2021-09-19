6 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $209,900

Chase Collier, M: 402-659-0840, chase@one80Lincoln.com, - Check out this beautifully redone house on over a 1/4 acre lot! Throughout the house includes brand new paint, flooring, counters, and fixtures with updated kitchen and bathrooms. Along with all of that comes new electrical, plumbing, furnace, and central air. On the main level of this house you will find a large living and formal dining space that flows into the updated kitchen. There are two bedrooms along with a charming bathroom and laundry on the main floor. Upstairs you will find the additional bedrooms along with another bathroom with new tile throughout. Outside you'll find a nice one stall garage with a large partially fenced yard. Come check out this beautiful home with lots of charm!