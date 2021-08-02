6 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $1,125,000

Take a look at this unparalleled home in the charming Ridge Pointe neighborhood. This magnificent home offers 6 bedrooms along with 6 full baths. With almost 6,000 square feet of top-of-the-line living quarters, you are sure to find a place to relax. This home also features a sauna, Koi pond, two kitchens, two jet-in-tub baths, JennAir appliances, and a 4-zone HVAC system. Come tour this desirable home today!