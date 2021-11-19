6 Bedroom Home in Denton - $675,000

Looking for quiet, wide open spaces and beautiful sunsets within minutes of Lincoln? Then I have a acreage for you! This Ironwood built walkout ranch sits perfectly on 20 acres and is literally a short 21 minute drive to Scheels or downtown. You will fall in love with the views and appreciate the openness and space this 3400+ sq ft home has to offer. The first floor is a open concept great room with a fireplace, kitchen & dining room, master suite & 2 additional bedrooms with full bath. Downstairs you will find a huge family room that walks out to the backyard. This level is complete with a full wet bar, 3 additional bedrooms and another full bath. Outside you will find a 38X48 outbuilding with 3 garage doors, concrete floor, electricity and 2 heaters. If you are ready to sit at your kitchen table and watch turkey and deer in the morning or close the evening out with a glass of wine watching the sunset then you will want to make an appointment to see this before it is gone!