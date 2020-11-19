5 unusual year-end tax strategies for investors

Taxpayers have any number of deductions and credits that they can take to reduce their tax burden, but those looking to get a break for their investing activities have a more limited menu of choices.

If you're an investor, you'll want to optimize your tax situation with strategies beyond the traditional ones – earned income credits, interest write-offs and the like.

And the deadlines for making these moves are key to remember if you want to lock in your tax break for this year.

Here are five unusual year-end tax strategies for investors to reduce what they owe.

Strategies to slash your taxes

The traditional 401(k) and the traditional IRA are both well-known ways to save for retirement and reduce your taxes (though the traditional IRA does have some limitations.) Certainly these are great moves for investors to make if they haven't already done so, and those looking for the best and easiest ways to reduce their tax bill will get the most mileage from these strategies.

But if you've taken advantage of these avenues fully, here are some more unusual ways to beat the tax man, including one that's new in 2020.

Check out a donor-advised fund