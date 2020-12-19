5 housing trends for 2021: What’s ahead for mortgage rates, home prices, flight to suburbs?

With Americans spending more time at home, many buyers are looking for bigger homes with home offices, home gyms and spacious yards.

“Even people who were very content with their home before the pandemic, now some of them are saying, ‘My home is too small,’” Yun says.

Trend 4: Some homeowners will struggle, but the pain will be muted

A decade of job gains disappeared in the first month of the coronavirus recession, Yun notes. That dizzying drop, the U.S. labor market has recovered many of the job losses.

“Hypothetically, even if there was to be some price decline of say 5 percent, the housing market can easily absorb that,” Yun says. “It will not cause foreclosure problems.”

Yun says struggling homeowners will be able to sell their way out of trouble.

Rick Sharga, executive vice president at RealtyTrac, likewise predicts that foreclosures will rise in 2021, but the fallout will be manageable. While some homeowners will go into default, most will sell before foreclosure.

“Homeowners are sitting on a record level of equity right now,” Sharga says.

A chronic shortage of homes for sale and under construction is propping up prices.