Diana Madsen, M: 402-208-1011, dianasellsrealestate@yahoo.com, www.MoveWithPlatinum.com - 30k price improvement! Here's your chance! Your paradise close to the city, with country charm! 1 horse and her offspring allowed! 5bd/4ba/4 garage plus Pole barn! Room for all your toys! Gorgeous Ranch home on nearly 3 acres! Beautifully designed kitchen, ss appliances, freezer and hot tub stays. Soft close pull out drawers, solid surface counters. Spacious dining area. New Ac, roof, gutters. Nicely bricked covered patio, shed, gated backyard. Amazing wood trim! Fantastic 26 x 48 steel pole barn that is heated, with concrete floor and has 14 x 16 door and a 12 x 12 door. There is also a 30 x 24 barn. Owner has installed gravel in back drive that can be used for semis, tractors, 4 wheelers to turn around, park, load, unload. Great for a business. Radon system installed. ama.
5 Bedroom Home in Waverly - $499,900
