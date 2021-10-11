 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Waverly - $489,900

5 Bedroom Home in Waverly - $489,900

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Waverly - $489,900

Diana Madsen, M: 402-208-1011, dianasellsrealestate@yahoo.com, www.MoveWithPlatinum.com - Your paradise close to the city, with country charm! 1 horse and her offspring allowed! 5bd/4ba/4 garage plus Pole barn! Room for all your toys! Gorgeous Ranch home on nearly 3 acres! Beautifully designed kitchen, ss appliances, freezer and hot tub stays. Soft close pull out drawers, solid surface counters. Spacious dining area. New Ac, roof, gutters. Nicely bricked covered patio, shed, gated backyard. Amazing wood trim! Fantastic 26 x 48 steel pole barn that is heated, with concrete floor and has 14 x 16 door and a 12 x 12 door. There is also a 30 x 24 barn. Owner has installed gravel in back drive that can be used for semis, tractors, 4 wheelers to turn around, park, load, unload. Great for a business. Radon system installed. ama.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News