5 Bedroom Home in Roca - $695,000

5 Bedroom Home in Roca - $695,000

This is acreage living at its finest! The main level of this high-quality, Troyer-built, craftsman-style house flows effortlessly from entry and formal dining to open living/kitchen/informal dining, powder bath, mud/laundry, and primary suite with ensuite and deck access. Large windows throughout frame your coveted, picturesque views for miles. Upstairs you'll find two separate bonus/loft spaces coupled with three generous-sized bedrooms and a full bath. Hideout or start the party in your walkout basement flooded with natural light (9 1/2 ft. ceilings!) where you'll find 5th BD, another full bath, huge rec areas, wet bar, and ample storage/emergency spaces. Outside you can escape on the front porch swing, the back deck, on the hand-laid brick patio around the firepit, by the pool, or somewhere in the middle of your 5.03 acres. Adventure awaits & THIS is the place for it. If this lifestyle excites you then plan to visit an Open House or call your Agent NOW for your private showing!!

