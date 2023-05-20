This one of a kind fully custom designer Swiss chalet home is where dreams are found. Just minutes away from Lincoln on all paved roads this story unfolds and the living begins within every room of this 5 bedroom 4 bath luxury home and over 4700 finished square feet. From the 150 year old hand hewn beams spanning the 16.5 feet tall great room to the wide plank European White Oak flooring to the custom metal work and Restoration Hardware lighting, your palate is satiated at every turn. With a “pick-a-porch” lifestyle, you’ll be able to soak up captivating vistas from every direction all the while immersing yourself in the pollinator prairie custom landscaping and Colorado boulder moss rock walls. There are honestly too many amenities and features to list. This home is a true must see so schedule your private showing today. Showings will begin on May 19, 2023.