This one of a kind fully custom designer Swiss chalet home is where dreams are found. Just minutes away from Lincoln on all paved roads this story unfolds and the living begins within every room of this 5 bedroom 4 bath luxury home and over 4700 finished square feet. From the 150 year old hand hewn beams spanning the 16.5 feet tall great room to the wide plank European White Oak flooring to the custom metal work and Restoration Hardware lighting, your palate is satiated at every turn. With a “pick-a-porch” lifestyle, you’ll be able to soak up captivating vistas from every direction all the while immersing yourself in the pollinator prairie custom landscaping and Colorado boulder moss rock walls. There are honestly too many amenities and features to list. This home is a true must see so schedule your private showing today. Showings will begin on May 19, 2023.
5 Bedroom Home in Roca - $1,575,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
“We lie, we pretend and we hide the truth with selective facts on positive things occurring around the school, instead of being honest and add…
It took exactly two songs for Kenny Chesney to blow the doors off Pinnacle Bank Arena Saturday night.
Lillie Bowman, a 23-year-old English teacher at Norris High School, was arrested on suspicion of sexual abuse by a school employee, the sherif…
In its decision, the court said the record showed multiple instances in which Bradley Sipp "neglected matters entrusted to him by clients."
Red Way announced Wednesday that it plans to provide twice-a-week service to seven cities through at least Nov. 29 "to accommodate the growing…