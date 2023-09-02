As nice of an acreage in this price range in all of Eastern Nebraska!!! This 5 + 1 bedroom 3 bath walkout ranch sits on 6.8 acres and has the feel of your own paradise. Quiet acreage development with trees and creek right out your back door. Iron fenced yard for pets and family security. The custom built house is only 2 years old and has all of the amenities of a new construction. Over 3800 square feet of finished living space with large rooms, fireplace in the great room, covered deck and covered patio!!! The theater room has a projector and comfortable seating that stays with the property. Oversized three stall garage and plenty of room to build an out building. Just 15 minutes from North Lincoln.
5 Bedroom Home in Raymond - $699,900
