Wow! Murray Custom Homes does it again. An exquisite walkout ranch home with contemporary styling. Murray sets the bar high on beautiful windows that flood a home with natural light. 2571 sq ft on the main floor, 2253 in the walkout basement for a total of 4824 of custom finish. Welcoming open floor plan w large great room that opens to large deck overlooking .48 acre lot. Kitchen will be a pleasure to use with quartz counters, large island, separate full size refrigerator and freezer, high end gas cooktop and vent hood, generous pantry w transom window. Engineered maple floors on entire main floor. Owner's suite has it all, including a glass-walled soaking tub and shower "wet room". Six bedrooms gives the owners options for a larger family or for dedicated offices, exercise, hobby spaces. Basement has inviting wet bar, plus glass entry wine storage room, 2 bath areas. In Firethorn, Lincoln's top tier golf and resort neighborhood.
5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $950,000
