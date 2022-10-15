5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $899,900

You're not going to want to miss this one! Epic Building and Remodeling proudly presents this show stopper of a home. Upon entry you'll be greeted by 20 foot tall ceilings which lends perspective to this home's over the top design. Speaking of over the top, this home has 3 large bedrooms with attached baths, 2 of which are upstairs and one on the main level. 2 additional bedrooms can be found in the basement for a total of 5. This home is also equipped with wifi control on just about everything including the garage door openers, both thermostats (upper a lower level control), gas cook top, oven, under cabinet kitchen lights and the in ground training spa / hot tub. Other features include reverse osmosis water filtration, 2 office spaces, storm shelter, gas line hook up on the deck for your grill and tankless water heater. With 2 garages you have enough space to comfortably park 6 cars. Schedule your showing today to view this wonderful home!