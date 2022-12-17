5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $850,000

Tony Terp, M: 402-301-1658, Tony@milford.com, https://www.milford.com - Do not miss out on this beautiful Ironwood Builder’s 2016 custom-built home in the highly sought-after Village Meadows neighborhood! The open-concept layout boasts 5 bdrms +1 non conforming rm, 4 baths, 20-foot ceilings in the living area w/ floor-to-ceiling windows, & a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace. The chef’s kitchen offers a gas stove, convection oven, large center island, & walk-in pantry. Custom cabinetry thru out w/quartz & granite countertops. The first-floor master en-suite has a nice backyard view, large, tiled walk-in rain shower, soaker tub, double vanity & walk-in closet. 3 bdrms on the 2nd level are joined by an open walkway overlooking the living area; a perfect layout for families with kids. Basement has 9-ft ceilings, stone wet bar, 2 oversized rooms, storage area, & “kids cave” under the stairs. Outside you’ll love the patio area w/pergola, basketball court, & spacious yard. This pet-free home