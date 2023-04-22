This custom Taylor Made Properties (TMP) home has 5 bedroom, 4 bath walkout one-story that backs to a tree line plus commons offers a contemporary feel with clean lines and angles. Traditional living space makes easy living at its best.
5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $774,975
Related to this story
Most Popular
Meridian Restaurants Unlimited, which filed bankruptcy last month, closed Burger King locations in central and north Lincoln, as well as the l…
"I mean, if you're gonna default to using these self checkouts, you better make sure they're policed appropriately," the director of the Nebra…
It's been 10 years since Jack Hoffman's memorable touchdown run at Memorial Stadium. Since then, he and his family have been on one emotional …
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas reported income from a real estate firm founded by his wife and her family, even after the company cease…
Nebraska hasn't beaten the Gophers since 2018. Matt Rhule will get a chance in his first game on the Huskers' sideline. Let's check in on P.J.…