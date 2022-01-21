 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $725,000

Beautiful, large two-story, five-bedroom home on HI MARK Golf Course. This amazing home backs to hole #3 on the blue course. A lovely two story entry foyer welcomes you. First floor features; living room, formal dining, kitchen with center island, informal dining, den, first floor family room with fireplace, powder room and laundry room with cabinets. A second stairway leads you to the second floor from the kitchen. Second level has a huge primary bedroom and three additional bedrooms. The primary bedroom has a cozy sitting area overlooking the golf course, two walk-in closets and of course a wonderful full bath. One of the additional bedrooms has it's own private bath. The other two bedrooms share a Jack & Jill bath. The finished walk-out basement includes a recreation room with dining area, fifth bedroom, office/exercise room and full bath. Mature landscaping, deck and patio.

