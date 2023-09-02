This custom, ranch style home, built by MK Builders will be located in south Lincoln on a gorgeous walk out lot. This property is sure to impress with its grand entryway, large living room, and 3+ stall garage. This 5 bed, 3 bath home has all the space you need with its 3,356 total finished sq. footage. The custom kitchen has stainless steel appliances, walk in pantry, solid surface countertops, custom hood, & tile backsplash. You will be wowed with the oversized windows and a large covered deck with incredible views of the treed commons area. The master suite features a custom walk in tile shower, double sinks, and attached master closet with laundry space. Also located on the main floor is a second bedroom and bathroom, drop zone area, main floor great room with a gas fireplace, custom designed surround. The walkout basement has an abundance of space that includes 3 additional bedrooms, 1 bathroom, laundry room, & large family room. Construction to start spring of 2023.