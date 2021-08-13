5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $725,000

Magnificent MK Builders, Inc. Home. For Sale (Built in 2019)! This 5 bed, 3 bath home is sure to leave you in awe with its walk out basement, large covered deck, and views that back to the Himark Golf Course. There is plenty of space with 3,452 total finished sqft and an oversized 3 stall garage The kitchen is sure to impress with it's custom cabinetry, Quartz countertops, and walk-in pantry. Also located on the main floor is a laundry room off the mudroom, master suite that features a walk-in tile shower, dual vanities, and a custom closet, along with two additional bedrooms. In the basement are an additional 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom, along with a wet bar and spacious Rec Room. Zero entry home with wide doorways, professional landscaping, sod, and sprinklers are to top off this amazing home!!