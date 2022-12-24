Wow! This home is absolutely almost better than new but come and see for your self. This 5 bedroom, 4.5 bath grand two story in Wilderness Hills is the biggest bang for your buck. This one of a kind home offers a contemporary style that is the most comforting from top to bottom. Custom designed by Studio 951 & TMP PC.
5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $699,950
