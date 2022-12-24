 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $699,950

5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $699,950

Wow! This home is absolutely almost better than new but come and see for your self. This 5 bedroom, 4.5 bath grand two story in Wilderness Hills is the biggest bang for your buck. This one of a kind home offers a contemporary style that is the most comforting from top to bottom. Custom designed by Studio 951 & TMP PC.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News