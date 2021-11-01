5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $685,000

Jay Leisey, M: 402-214-6474, jay.leisey@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com/jay.leisey - This showstopper in The Preserve presents an open 1 1/2 story townhome w/ many updates that expands into a private courtyard w/ large patio that is perfect for entertaining! The main level will accommodate your cooking aspirations w/ double Wolfe ovens, subzero refrigerator, new Wolfe microwave & new Bosch dishwasher. A large island & Butler's pantry w/ ice maker completes this cozy concept. The main level has impressive African fruitwood floors, a stone fireplace, smooth ceilings & large master suite w/ built ins in an expansive closet. Lower level features a full kitchen with granite countertops, tile flooring & plantation shutters in the exercise room & bedrooms. The upper level includes bedrooms with walk in closets & a loft office with builtins. This custom home feels fresh with new paint & new carpet throughout the entire home. Relax & enjoy all of these amenities or explore the walking path