5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $685,000

It seems increasingly possible that when this regular season ends, Nebraska A.D. Trev Alberts will be left with a decision that isn't all that difficult.
Scott Frost said “magic speeches” weren’t going to save his reeling team this year and turned the postgame message over to his captains.
The Nebraska athletic director offered a frank assessment of the officiating in the Huskers' narrow loss to Michigan earlier this month.
Matt Millen says Scott Frost is "one of those guys you hold onto. He'll turn the corner. That'll happen." But get those chairs ready for the next town hall session.
The investment is believed to be the largest ever in a Lincoln-based company other than Hudl.
20-year-old Lincoln man to judge: 'I understand that I killed my best friend. I think about him every single day'
"This was undoubtedly a completely, reckless act, and it's truly tragic when good people do bad things," the judge said. "But there was a young man who lost his life here because of your recklessness."
Cases in Lancaster County have dropped, but local officials have expressed concern at the number of COVID-19 patients that continue to fill up Lincoln's hospital beds.
You don't have to be Kirk Herbstreit to understand that continually missing out on bowls tends to stymie a program's progress.
If convicted, Anna Idigima and George Weaver Jr. would face 10 years to life in prison. Last month, officials announced their arrests and the theft of more than $1.2 million worth of narcotics from the patrol's evidence facility.
Another year of high school softball is in the books. And, as usual, there was no shortage of talent around the city, area and state.