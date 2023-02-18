Welcome to this "Modern Prairie" by Elite Custom Homes located in the beautiful South Lake Subdivision on nearly 1/2 acre lot. This custom home will surely impress, walk up to the grand entryway with a covered front porch and beautiful big windows. This home features over 3500 square foot of finish, 10' ceilings, 5 bedrooms, an exercise room or 6th non conforming bedroom, and 3 bathrooms. You will be amazed how much natural light get's into the house and the floorplan is very functional. The kitchen is the centerpiece of the home and includes custom cabinets, quartz countertops, gas stove and the appliance package is too amazing to believe. The primary suite features a large bedroom, beautiful walk in shower with spa controls for the multiple shower heads, and large walk in closet. Basement has 2 additional bedrooms, workout room, large rec room and wet bar.
5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $679,900
