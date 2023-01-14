My oh my, what a beautiful home for the new owners! Entering the home is an awh feeling right away as you feel right at home. Past the entryway you will walk into the cathedral ceiling open concept area consisting of the living room, kitchen, and dining room with huge windows bringing in natural lighting. The Primary bedroom is large with a walk-in closet, double vanity, and an incredible tiled shower. Finishing out the main floor is a large second bedroom, walk-in pantry, and great laundry room. Downstairs is a huge walkout family room, 3 more bedrooms (one is massive), and a full bathroom. This deck and the patio below are like no other in Lincoln (600 square feet each). This deck/patio combo is covered and looks out to the commons area! Just come out to see what this home offers you!!
5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $650,000
