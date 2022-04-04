5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $650,000

Himark Estates 1.5 story available now!! This extremely well maintained home features 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, 3 garage stalls, and over 3700 finished square feet. Step into the grand front entry and you'll be greeted with imposing vaulted ceilings, an open concept main level, hardwood flooring, granite countertops in the kitchen, and tons of natural light. The primary bedroom is on the main level and incudes tile flooring, a tile shower, and walk in closet. The upper level features 3 bedrooms, 2 bath areas, and a large bonus room. The walkout basement includes a legal bedroom, a 3/4 bathroom, and a large family room. The rear covered deck opens onto a beautiful golf course setting with a tree lined commons area, and large in ground pool. Other features include newer roof, all new interior paint throughout, full iron fence, main level laundry, an abundance of windows, and so much more! Call today to schedule a private showing!