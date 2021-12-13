5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $649,950

WOW! What a million dollar home, but for nearly half the costs that sits beautifully on this huge corner daylight lot located in beautiful Boulder Ridge. This 5 bedroom, 4.5 bath farmhouse is the biggest bang for your buck. This fabulous home is the most comforting from top to bottom. Custom design by TMP PC. Real Estate professional/General Contractor. Call listing agent and general contractor for more details on the construction of this fabulous home. *9-13 ft Ceilings Heights *Radon Mitigation System *Tile, Luxury Vinyl Plus Engineered Wood Floors *Granite and Quartz Counter Tops *Custom Designed Cabinetry *White Painted Trim Woodwork Plus Stain Fireplace Mantel *Electric Linear Fireplace *Custom Wet Bar and Stained Lockers *Covered Timber Deck and 12x12 Patio and much more!