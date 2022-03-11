 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $649,900

6410 Eureka Drive is a showstopper custom home in Village Meadows. This 2015 MPI Home is the builders own residence & no details were missed! This 5 bed 4 bath , 4 stall garage walk-out ranch features an open floor plan & 2 master suites. This immaculate home features over 3000 finished sq. ft & upgrades through-out. The main level features over 1800 finished square feet, 3 bedrooms (one master suite upstairs w/heated floors) , a custom kitchen-with custom cabinets, quartz countertops & a beautiful focal point w/ a linear contemporary fireplace in the living room.The basement is completely finished wi/2+ more bedroom areas (one is a second master suite) , 2 additional baths, beautiful living room, bar area & walk out basement. There are washer/dryer hookups on both levels! Upgrades in the home include triple pane windows, accent lighting , a 26x 12 composite deck, drive through driveway, 4 stall side load garage w/epoxy floor, floor drain on both sides and heat. A Must See!

