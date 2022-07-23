5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $649,000

Set your eyes on this new construction walkout ranch located in Lincoln's Shadow Creek development. With 5 beds, 3 baths and over 3500 finished square feet this home has plenty of space to stretch out! This home has a 4 stall garage with wifi controlled garage door openers to keep all your vehicles out of the elements! Inside the feature keep on coming: 10 foot tall coffered ceilings, white quartz countertops, 36 inch gas cooktop with wall pot filler, tankless water heater and a reverse osmosis system. The kitchen and bathroom cabinets and black fixtures are show stoppers along with the gorgeous walk in shower tile. In the basement you'll find a large open living room with wet bar and down the hall are two large rooms and the third bath. The exterior has stucco, beautiful stone, and peep the amazing composite, covered deck in the backyard with a gas line to hook up directly to your grill! This home is waiting for its new owner(s), will that be you?! Schedule your showing today!