Welcome home to 8875 HiMark Lane! Golf course living with sunset views! This ranch offers it all. Once you enter the front doors you will see floor to ceiling windows with no back yard neighbors. This open concept plan boasts granite counter tops, upgraded cabinetry, upgraded stainless steel appliances, a generous master closet, walk-in tile shower, soaking tub, lockers in the mudroom, and the list goes on. Transitioning to the walkout basement, company will enjoy an impressive wet bar, 33x33 recreation room, 2 more daylight bedrooms, bath and a nc fitness/flex area. Exterior of the home is maintenance free with a combination of natural thin cut stone, stucco, and James Hardie siding. Enjoy the view of the fairway from your large covered deck with a walk out basement. Contact the listing agent today!
5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $649,000
