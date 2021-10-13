5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $649,000

Location, Location! Welcome to the stunning custom built home, located on .92 acres in the beautiful premier sub-division of Southfork Estates. This wonderful neighborhood has a private fishing pond, large mature trees, and paved roads. This large 2 story home has 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, beautiful kitchen with solid wood flooring. The main floor features a formal and informal dining room, family room and formal sitting room, double sided fireplace, beautiful built in's and main floor laundry room. The walk out basement has beautiful natural lighting from all the large windows, storage and a additional bedroom and bath. The master suite has ample space with an additional office/nursery attached as well a large master bathroom with whirlpool tub. Enjoy the beautiful treed lot with views off the large deck. Call today!