March Madness incentive of $5,000 towards closing cost/prepays/refrigerator, your choice!!!! Lovely ranch style home with over 3200 sq/ft finished living space. Right when you walk in you feel right at home with the large entryway ready for your décor. Next you will go to the vaulted ceiling in the open floor plan with the living room, dining room and kitchen. There is also a large Primary room with another bedroom on the other side of the home. Pantry and laundry room finish out the main floor. The walkout basement consists of a huge family room and 3 nice sized bedrooms. Outside you could enjoy the deck and patio, each are just under 600 sq/ft. The home also has underground sprinklers and sod all the way around. Not to forget that there is a commons area directly behind the yard. So much more is with this home!!! Come see your next home!!!